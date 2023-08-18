Vallam Kali 2023: Know dates, locations to witness Kerala's famous snake boat races during Onam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Know everything about Kerala's famous snake boat races.

Onam is the most auspicious and celebrated festival of Kerala, and it is celebrated with much grandeur and enthusiasm. As a part of the Onam festivities, a traditional boat race called Vallam Kali is held. Vallam Kali is a traditional boat race where teams of oarsmen compete to win the race in long snake boats. This race is held every year for centuries, and it is one of the major attractions for tourists who visit Kerala during Onam.

Vallam Kali is an integral part of the Onam celebrations in Kerala. This sport is derived from a legend linked to the Hindu god Lord Vishnu and his incarnation as the legendary warrior Parasurama. According to legend, this boat race was initiated by Lord Parasurama when he threw his axe into the sea to reclaim the land that had remained submerged for centuries. The Vallam Kali has since grown into a tradition that is deeply rooted in the culture of Kerala.

The traditional Vallam Kali boat race will be held again this year as part of the Onam festivities in Kerala. It will be conducted from August 12th to September 29th, 2023 throughout various districts in Kerala. The boats will be raced in rivers, canals, backwaters and even on open seas. The boats are decorated with colourful flags and adornments, and they are accompanied by drummers and pipers who play traditional tunes while the boats are raced.

Name Date Location Nehru Trophy Boat Race August 12 Punnamada Lake, Alappuzha Kumarakom Boat Race August 14 Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom Payippad Jalotsavam August 28 Payippad Lake, Alappuzha Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race September 2 Pampa River, Aranmula Kallada Boat Race September 29 Kallada River, Munroe Island

Each venue has its own set of rules for participating teams, such as requiring teams to have a minimum number of participants or mandating that all participants have experience in rowing.

The competitions are divided into separate categories for men’s and women’s teams, as well as junior teams. The teams can be formed by individuals or by clubs or associations. The winning teams are awarded prizes which include trophies, cash prizes and gifts. Winners also receive medals which they can proudly display for years to come.

Vallam Kali is a great opportunity for spectators to witness traditional Kerala culture at its best. With colourful decorations, loud music and cheering spectators, this event is sure to be a delight to watch. So mark your calendars now and get ready to witness this traditional boat race during Onam 2023!

