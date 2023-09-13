Timepass to Dadagiri and Jugaad, Hindi words that you can find in Oxford dictionary

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hindi words that you can find in Oxford dictionary.

The Oxford English Dictionary has come a long way since its first publication in 1884, and it now contains a vast array of words from many languages, including Hindi. As the language of India's largest population, Hindi has an incredibly rich vocabulary and offers words that can be used to express a wide range of emotions, concepts and ideas.

To celebrate Hindi Diwas 2023 on September 14, here we will explore 10 Hindi words that you can find in the Oxford English Dictionary and discuss their meanings, origins and usage. These words are ‘timepass’, ‘dadagiri’, ‘jugaad’, ‘dostana’, ‘bindaas’, ‘shararat’, ‘lagao’, ‘sabr’, ‘jaanbaz’ and ‘safar’.

Timepass is a term derived from the Hindi verb timepass which means “to pass time”. It is often used to describe something that is done for fun or without any particular purpose. For example, when you hang out with your friends without any specific plan or intention, you are simply "time passing". Dadagiri translates to “dad's power” or “dad's rule” in Hindi. It is used to refer to someone's overbearing behaviour or attitude. The term is usually used in jest to describe someone who is too domineering or controlling in a situation. Jugaad is another popular Hindi word and it refers to an inventive workaround or a quick-fix solution for a problem or difficulty. It is most commonly used when someone finds a shortcut to get something done faster or more efficiently than usual. For example, if you have to get to your destination quickly but don't have access to public transport, you might use jugaad by hitching a ride from someone else or using alternate routes. Dostana is derived from the Hindi word dost which means friend or companion. It is used to refer to a close friendship between two people and often implies that the friendship is founded on mutual trust and understanding. Bindaas is derived from the Hindi word bindiya which means carefree. It is used to describe someone who takes life lightly and does not let worries bog them down. A bindaas person can be seen as someone who likes to live life on their terms and enjoys every moment of it. Shararat translates to “playful mischief” in Hindi and it is often used to describe someone's mischievous behaviour or attitude. It can also be used affectionately when someone engages in harmless pranks with their friends or family members. Lagao translates to “put an effort into something” in Hindi. It is usually used to describe the effort one puts into achieving a goal or completing a task successfully. It can also be used as an encouragement for someone to put more effort into what they are doing to get results. Sabr translates to patience in Hindi and it is typically used when someone needs to persevere through difficult times or wait patiently for something good to happen. Sabr also implies that one should not give up easily but instead should keep working hard until one achieves their desired goal. Jaanbaz translates to “risk taker” in Hindi and it is typically used when someone takes risks without considering the consequences of their actions. It can also be used as an encouragement for someone willing to do something daring even if it means having to face certain challenges along the way. Safar translates to journey in Hindi and it is often used when describing an adventure or an experience full of challenges that one must overcome before reaching their destination. It implies that one should take risks and not shy away from difficult tasks because if they stay patient and put their best foot forward, they will eventually reach their desired endpoint no matter how far away it may seem at first glance.

These 10 Hindi words are all incredibly useful and each one has its unique meaning and usage within the language itself. Whether you are looking for an apt description of someone's attitude or behaviour or just trying to find the perfect word for a situation you are facing, chances are you will find something suitable among these 10 words.

