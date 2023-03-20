Ramadan 2023: Moon sighting, sehri and iftar timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other states of India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is the start and end date of Ramadan 2023?

Ramadan 2023: The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Muslim community all over the world. It falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and according to the beliefs, this month is dedicated to reflection, contemplation, and celebration for the community. Muslims all across the world fast for 29-30 days during this festival which comes after the end of Shaban month. Interestingly, the month of Ramadan and the beginning of Chaitra Navratri 2023 will take place on the same date ie March 22. During this holy month, verses of the holy book Quran are read and prayers are offered to the Almighty.

It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation. After fasting for the complete month of Ramadan, the last day is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ramadan 2023: Moon sighting

Every year, Muslim wait for the moon to be sighted to mark the onset of the beginning and the ending of Ramadan. According to the rules, Saudi Arabia's Judicial High Court decides when Ramadan should begin. This year, the holy month will begin from march 22 if the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Muslim-majority nations on the evening of March 21. If the moon is sighted on March 22, then Ramadan will begin from March 23.

Since India celebrates the same a day later than Saudi Arabia, Ramadan will begin in the country on March 23 or 24 accordingly.

Timings of 'sehri' and 'iftaar' in different cities in India

The intense fast which is also known as Roza begins at sunrise and ends at the sunset. During this time, Muslims start their day by taking a small meal which is called sahur or sehri which is taken before sunrise while the meal which is taken after the fast ends at the sunset is called Iftari.

CITY SEHRI IFTARI Mumbai 05:29 am 06:50 pm New Delhi 05:06 am 06:35 pm Chennai 05:02 am 06:20 pm Hyderabad 05:08 am 06:30 pm Bangalore 05:13 am 06:35 pm Ahmedabad 05:29 am 06:52 pm Kolkata 04:26 am 05:48 pm Pune 05:26 am 06:49 pm Jaipur 05:13 am 06:41 pm Lucknow 04:52 am 06:19 pm Kanpur 04:55 am 06:22 pm Indore 05:16 am 06:41 pm Patna 04:37 am 06:02 pm Ludhiana 05:09 am 06:41 pm Chandigarh 05:06 am 06:37 pm Amritsar 04:33 am 05:58 pm Jodhpur 05:25 am 06:52 pm Gurgaon 05:07 am 06:36 pm Noida 05:05 am 06:34 pm Kolhapur 05:25 am 06:47 pm Ajmer 05:18 am 06:46 pm Jammu 05:12 am 06:45 pm Patiala 05:08 am 06:38 pm

Ramadan 2023 History:

For those unversed, the word Ramadan comes from the Arabic root ramida a or ar-ramad, both of them meaning 'scorching heat.' Muslims across the globe keep fast during the Holy Month called 'Roza' which is observed for four weeks and two days. Those who are seriously ill, pregnant, suffering from a severe disease, and menstruating are exempted from fasting. This period is dedicated to the Holy Quran and its prayer. The fasting takes place between dawn and dust, the reward of which is 'Thawab' which according to beliefs multiplies during the period of Ramzan.

