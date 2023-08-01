National Girlfriends Day 2023: Fun things to do with your girl gang apart from shopping

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK On National Girlfriends Day 2023, do any of these things with your girl gang apart from shopping.

National Girlfriends Day is the perfect excuse to show a little extra love to your favourite girl gang. People across the world are celebrating National Girlfriends Day on August 1 i.e. today. This day is mainly observed by couples; however, it can be also celebrated with friends. While shopping is often the go-to activity for BFFs, there are so many other ways you can celebrate this special occasion together. Here are five fun ideas for your girl gang to make your National Girlfriends Day 2023 unforgettable.

A Girls’ Night In: Nothing beats a night in with your girlfriends. Comfy PJs, an epic movie marathon and lots of snacks! Put together a lineup of your favourite shows or films and get ready for a fun night in with your besties. Don’t forget to take cute selfies along the way.

Plan a Staycation: Make the most of the warm weather and plan a staycation with your girl gang. Pack a tasty spread of your favourite snacks - sandwiches, chips, fruit and some sweet treats and head to the nearest resort or hotel. Savour the weather and enjoy one another’s company while catching up on all the latest gossip.

Get Creative: Unleash your inner artist and have some creative fun with your girlfriends. Break out the paints, brushes and canvases and get creative together. Painting is a great way to express yourself and it’s also tons of fun. Don’t forget to document each other’s work by taking snaps or making a mini art gallery.

Visit an Escape Room: Test your problem-solving skills with an escape room adventure! It’s a great way to bond with your girlfriends as you collaborate to break out of the room within the designated time limit. You will create lasting memories while getting a good dose of adrenaline too.

Host a Game Night: Get ready for some raucous laughter and friendly competition at home with a game night. Set up teams and challenge each other to some classic board games like Monopoly or Pictionary. You can also add in some more modern games like Cards Against Humanity or Exploding Kittens for extra fun.

No matter what you decide to do, National Girlfriends Day 2023 is sure to be an unforgettable affair with your girl gang. Make sure to take lots of pictures and create special memories that will last you through the year. Here’s wishing you all a wonderful National Girlfriends Day!

