National Doctor's Day 2023: Five important tips doctors must follow to reduce stress

Happy National Doctor Day! Today is a day to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and care of the medical professionals who keep us healthy and safe. As we honour all that doctors do, it’s also important to recognize the unique stressors that come with the job. The doctors' average life expectancy is significantly lower, as per the alarming reports by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The constant exposure to diseases, stress, and physical ailments takes a toll on their physical and mental health. Hypertension and problems in metabolic health are becoming extremely common among them which also diminishes their morale and overall well-being. The medical field is an ever-changing and hectic environment, and it’s essential that physicians take steps to reduce their stress levels in order to stay healthy and productive.

With that in mind, here are five tips for doctors to help reduce stress on National Doctor Day 2023:

Take regular breaks

As a doctor, your job requires intense focus and attention to detail. Taking regular breaks throughout the day can help clear your mind and give you time to relax and recharge. Taking a quick walk outside or grabbing a cup of coffee are great ways to add in a few minutes of relaxation during your shift.

Make time for self-care

It’s easy to get wrapped up in the demands of the job and forget about taking care of yourself. But taking time for self-care is essential for reducing stress levels. Whether it’s taking a yoga class, going for a run, or reading a book, making sure you set aside time for yourself is key.

Prioritise sleep

Sleep deprivation can increase stress levels and harm your overall well-being. It’s important to prioritize getting enough restful sleep each night to ensure you’re well-rested and energized for the day ahead.

Connect with peers

Feeling connected with other doctors can help reduce stress levels and provide an outlet for talking through difficult situations. Joining a professional organisation or attending conferences are great ways to network with other medical professionals and stay up-to-date on industry trends.

Take time off

It’s important to take some time off every once in a while to reset and recharge. Use vacation days or long weekends to do something you enjoy or spend time with family and friends. Taking some time away from work can help reduce stress levels and revive your passion for medicine.

