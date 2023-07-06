International Kissing Day 2023: Romantic wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate love

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to celebrate love on International Kissing Day 2023.

International Kissing Day 2023 is an opportunity to celebrate the universal language of love. On this special day, people from all over the world come together to express their feelings of love and affection through a kiss. In 2023, International Kissing Day is marked on July 6th. This holiday highlights the importance of kissing in relationships, both romantic and platonic.

Today, people can show their appreciation for one another in a public or private setting by exchanging a passionate kiss with a significant other, or simply by sharing a hug and a kiss with friends and family members. International Kissing Day is a great time to remind loved ones how much they are appreciated and how important it is to maintain strong connections with those closest to us. So, to celebrate the universal language of love, one can share romantic wishes, quotes, and messages with their loved ones.

International Kissing Day 2023 Wishes and Messages

Kisses are a natural sweetener for all relationships. The more you kiss, the closer your bond becomes. Happy Kissing Day!

When it gets dark, my star, your embraces and kisses, are like the stars that light up my life, my entire world. Happy International Kissing Day!

Life is too brief, and kisses are essential to making it memorable. On International Kissing Day, I’m sending plenty of love and kisses to my chosen one.

When words fail to communicate your feelings, kisses are the perfect method to say everything your heart has to say.

I’m sending you loads of beautiful kisses to build our bond, and I hope that day continues. Happy Kissing Day, my one and only!

Sending lots of kisses and love for you which will burn your calories, my love. Happy Kiss Day!

My eyes are eager to see you, my ears are eager to hear you. And my lips are eager to kiss you a lot. I miss you, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day!

You should be kissed and swaddled by someone who knows how.

International Kissing Day 2023 Quotes

"A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness." - Ingrid Bergman

"Kissing is a means of getting two people so close together that they can't see anything wrong with each other." - René Yasenek

"A kiss is a rosy dot over the 'i' of loving." - Cyrano de Bergerac

"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." - Ingrid Bergman

"A kiss can be a comma, a question mark, or an exclamation point. That's the basic spelling that every woman ought to know." - Mistinguett

"Kissing someone is pretty intimate, actually very intimate, and your heart always kind of skips a beat before you do that." - Keanu Reeves

"A kiss is a memory that lives forever in the heart." - Unknown

