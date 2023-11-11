Happy Diwali 2023: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and mantras

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month

This year the festival of Diwali is finally here. Diwali is the festival of victory from darkness to light. It is celebrated with great pomp in many countries of the world including India and Nepal. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. According to religious belief, on the date of Kartik Amavasya, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile and killing Lanka's king Ravana. Then all the residents of Ayodhya celebrated the arrival of Lord Ram by decorating the entire city with lamps. Since then the tradition of celebrating Diwali started. Know about this years shubh muhurat and Lashmi-Ganesh puja vidhi here

Shubh Muhurat Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja on Diwali

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat- 05:40 to 07:36

Duration- 1 hour 55 minutes

Pradosh Kaal- 05:29 to 08:07

Taurus period- 05:40 to 07:36

Diwali 2023 Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja Vidhi

Mainly Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshiped on Diwali. First of all, clean the place of worship and spread a red or yellow cloth on a platform. Then place a handful of grains on this post in the middle. Place the urn in the middle of the grain. After this, fill the Kalash with water and add a betel nut, a marigold flower, a coin, and some rice grains. Place 5 mango leaves in a circular shape on the Kalash. Place the idol of Goddess Lakshmi in the middle and the idol of Lord Ganesha on the right side of the Kalash. Now make a small mountain of rice grains on a small plate, make a lotus flower with turmeric, add some coins, and place it in front of the idol. After this, keep your business/account books and other money/business-related items in front of the idol. Now apply tilak to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and light the lamp.

Along with this, apply Tilak on the Kalash also. After this, offer flowers to Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi and keep some flowers in your palm for worship. Close your eyes and recite the Diwali puja mantra. Offer the flower kept in the palm to Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi. Take the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and bathe it in water and then bathe it with Panchamrit. Bathe the idol with water again, wipe it with a clean cloth, and put it back. Put turmeric, kumkum, and rice on the idol. Put the garland around the neck of the goddess and light incense sticks. Then offer coconut, betel nut, and betel leaf to the mother. Place some flowers and coins in front of the idol of the goddess. Take a lamp on a plate, ring the puja bell, and perform the aarti of Goddess Lakshmi.

Diwali Puja Mantras

Maa Lakshmi Mantra

Om Shri Hreem Shri Kamle Kamlalaye Prasid Prasid Shri Hreem Shri Om Mahalakshmi Namah.

Shri Ganesh Mantra

Gajananambhootgabhu ganadisevitam kapittha jambu phalcharubhakshanam.

Umasutan su shoka vinaskarakam namami vighneshwarapadapankajam.

Kuber mantra

Om Hreem Shreem Kreem Shreem Kuberaya Ashta-Lakshmi Mama Grihe Dhanam Puray Puray Namah.

