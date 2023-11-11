Kali Chaudas 2023: Know date, time, significance and rituals of Bhut Chaturdashi

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kali Chaudas 2023 puja vidhi and subh muhurat

Today is the day of Chhoti Diwali, the second festival of Diwali. While Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is worshiped during Diwali, in some places in India there is a tradition of specially worshiping Goddess Kali at midnight on Chhoti Diwali. For this reason, this day is also called Kali Chaudas. Every year Kali Chaudas is celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Let us know the significance, shubh muhurat, and puja vidhi of Kali Chaudas.

Kali Chaudas Puja Subh Muhurat

Kali Chaudas Date - November 11, 2023, Saturday

Kali Chaudas Puja Subh Muhurat - 11:39 pm on November 11 to 12:32 pm on November 12, 2023.

Total time for puja – 53 minutes.

Kali Chaudas Puja Vidhi

Take a resolution before worshiping Maa Kali. Before placing the idol of Maa Kali at the place of worship, place a post and place the idol of Maa Kali on it. After that join hands and offer Akshat, Kumkum, Roli, Camphor, Turmeric, and Coconut to Mata Rani. During the puja, light an Akhand Jyot in front of the idol of the Goddess, or if possible, do light a lamp. During the auspicious time of puja, chant the mantras of Maa Kali and pray to her with folded hands.

Importance of Kali Chaudas

Maa Kali is one of the incarnations of Goddess Durga also known as Maa Shakti. Her nature is fierce and worshiping her, provides relief from any enemy and other obstacles. It is believed that by worshiping Goddess Kali during Kali Chaudas, one gets relief from all the troubles going on in life, pending tasks get completed and one gets relief from negative thoughts in life. This form of the Goddess is the most powerful form of Durga. Whoever worships the Goddess on the day of Kali Chaudas, all their wishes are fulfilled soon and they also become free from enemy obstacles.

