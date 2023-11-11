Diwali 2023: How to treat burn injuries at home | 5 tips

The festival of Diwali has almost arrived. Dealing with burn injuries is quite a common affair for most women during festivites. Spending time in the kitchen and cooking delicious dishes for yourself or your family often results in burn marks on the skin due to accidental oil leakage or excess. Therefore, you should always be prepared to face such a situation. Here are the top 5 home remedies that can work as powerful first aid for burn injuries and help heal the scars quickly.

Potato: Rubbing a thin slice of raw potato on minor skin irritations can provide instant relief to the area. Do not apply too much pressure while rubbing the burnt skin and make sure that the juice from the potato piece gets applied to the burnt skin. Raw potatoes can also prevent irritation around the wound. Use it immediately after lighting to get maximum output.

Cold water or cold milk: These are considered to be the most effective ways to treat firecracker burns at home. Running cold water over the burnt area for 10 to 15 minutes or applying cold milk on the burnt area can give you immediate relief. Experts suggest repeating this after every few hours to reduce the pain. When using water, avoid using ice cubes as this can restrict blood flow and cause damage to delicate tissues.

Aloe Vera: Its soothing properties can soothe the wound and reduce the chances of blisters forming. You need to eat fresh juice or gel from the plant. Before applying the juice, wash the burnt area with cold water or vinegar and leave it for a few hours. It will work magic and heal your wound.

Turmeric: Another traditional method of natural healing, applying a mixture of turmeric paste and warm milk to the burn overnight can provide relief to your wound and swelling. Turmeric contains curcuminoids which are bioactive components with anticancer, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.