Google Doodle celebrates ISRO's Chandrayan-3 landing on Moon's south pole

Google Doodle is celebrating India’s significant achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon’s south pole. Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, was launched on July 14, 2023, and successfully landed on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023.

The mission was a major success for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and it is a milestone for India in terms of space exploration. This is the first time India has ever landed on the moon's south pole and it is a major achievement.

Chandrayaan-3 is the first mission to explore the moon in detail from the south pole. The mission was designed to collect data on the moon’s surface, geology, and atmosphere. It has also sent back images of the moon’s surface that will help scientists better understand how it was formed and its composition.

Google paid tribute to this momentous occasion with an animated showcasing the Vikram lander finally landing on the Moon's south pole after circulating Earth's only natural satellite.

This is a major milestone for ISRO and India as a whole and marks a new era in space exploration. It is also a testament to the tremendous amount of hard work and dedication put in by ISRO scientists and engineers over the past few years. This mission was made possible by their dedication to exploring new frontiers and pushing boundaries to uncover new knowledge about our universe.

Chandrayaan-3 is just one step towards India’s ambitions of becoming a leader in space exploration and research. The mission has further strengthened ISRO’s commitment to exploring more of our solar system and beyond.

We congratulate ISRO for this historic accomplishment and thank them for their hard work and dedication. We hope this mission will inspire more countries to pursue space exploration and research. Here’s to many more successful missions in the future!

