Google Doodle celebrates Isabelle Gatti de Gamond's birth anniversary: All you need to know about her

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Doodle celebrates Isabelle Gatti de Gamond's 148th birth anniversary; know everything about the Belgian educator.

Today marks a special day in the history of education – the 184th birth anniversary of Isabelle Gatti de Gamond, the pioneering Belgian educationist who revolutionised and modernised the teaching profession. She is considered to be one of the first feminists in Belgium. To celebrate her contribution towards education, Google Doodle has marked her 184th birth anniversary with a special tribute.

She was born in 1839 in Paris, later they moved to Brussels. When her mother passed away in 1854, Isabelle started working as a private tutor to provide for her family. It was during this time she learned Ancient Greek, Latin, and philosophy. She also realised her passion for education and began to explore innovative teaching methods.

As a teacher, Isabelle was an early adopter of what we now refer to as ‘experiential learning’. She believed that students should be taught according to their individual needs and interests, rather than relying solely on textbooks or lectures. To achieve this, she encouraged students to work on projects based on their own areas of interest and created a learning environment that was stimulating and engaging.

To share her thoughts with the public, she founded the journal L'Education de la Femme (Women's Education).

In 1864, to launch the first systematic courses for secondary female education, Cours d'Éducation pour jeunes filles, Gatti de Gamond partnered with the city council.

Her school was a huge success and before she retired from her role as an educator in 1899, Gatti de Gamond founded many other schools.

In addition to her work as a teacher, Isabelle also made a major contribution to educational reform in Belgium. She wrote extensively on the importance of providing quality education for all children and women, regardless of their socio-economic background. She also campaigned for universal literacy and argued that education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of gender or class.

Isabelle's legacy as an educator has lived on for over a century. Her teachings have been adopted by educators around the world, creating an inspiring and supportive environment for learning.

We are grateful for the legacy she has left behind and are reminded that we too can make a difference in our classrooms by encouraging students to be curious, think critically and take ownership of their learning journey. Happy 148th birth anniversary Isabelle!

Read More Lifestyle News