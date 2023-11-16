Chhath Puja 2023 Day 1: Nahay Khay rituals, puja vidhi and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chhath Puja and its significance

Chhath Puja is a highly popular festival in Bihar and the eastern Uttar Pradesh region of India. During the festival, devotees keep fasting and offer prayers to the Sun God. Each ritual, from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya, signifies deep gratitude for bestowed blessings and prosperity. This festival's importance lies in devotion and thankfulness, as devotees express appreciation for the Sun's role in their lives.

It's a beautiful amalgamation of tradition, spirituality, and joy, cherished by millions for its significance and the sense of togetherness it fosters.

Chhath festival starts with Nahay Khay, which falls this year on November 17. On this day, the devotees take a ritualistic bath in a holy river or any other nearby water body before sunrise. After the holy bath, devotees prepare special foods, which include puris, kheer, and fruits.

Scroll down to learn about the shubh muhurat, date, deets about Nahay Khay rituals and significance about the first day of Chhath puja.

Shubh muhurat: As per the Drik Panchang, the sunrise will occur at 6:45 am on November 17 and the sun will set at 5:47 pm.

Ritual: After bathing in the holy river, devotees cook a meal using its water, ensuring absolute purity. The person fasting consumes this meal first, followed by family members.

Fasting rules: The fasting rules require devotees to wake up early and make chana dal and pumpkin rice to offer to the Sun God. On this day, devotees are instructed not to eat non-veg and food with onion and garlic and to eat only once a day. Foods like rice and fruits are much preferred.

Significance: In the Mahabharata era, Draupadi's observance of the Chhath fast during challenging times resulted in the fulfillment of her wishes. Folk tradition emphasizes the sibling relationship between Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, making the worship of the sun on Chhath auspicious.

Read More Lifestyle News