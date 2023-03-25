Chaitra Navratri 2023, Day 4: Worship Goddess Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Aarti and Mantra

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chaitra Navratri 2023, Day 4: Worship Goddess Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, and Mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2023, Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda is honoured on the fourth day of Navratri. The Hindu festival of Navratri celebrates the nine avatars of Maa Durga for nine different nights. People pray to nine different goddesses, practice fasts, and seek blessings. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on March 22 and will end on March 30 with Ram Navami. The name Kushmanda derives from three Sanskrit terms: ku refers to "a little," ushma means "warmth," and anda means "cosmic egg." Hindu legend holds that Maa Kushmanda created a little cosmic egg from which the universe erupted in order to construct the universe.

The goddess Kushmanda rides a lioness and has eight hands; hence, she is also known as Ashtabhuja. She holds a kamandal, a dhanush baan (bow and arrow), and a kamal (lotus) in her right hand. Whereas in her left hand, she holds an Amrit Kalash, a Japa Mala, a Gada, and a Chakra. Hindu mythology believes that Maa Kushmanda is the ultimate source of energy and light, providing it to even the sun. This Maa Durga swarup is known as Adi Shakti.

Maa Kushmanda is the goddess of the Anahata Chakra (heart chakra), and the colour of her aura is green. People who struggle with fear, depression, anxiety, and nervousness should worship Maa Kushmanda with sincerity and dedication. They should also recite Durga Saptashati Paath to appease Maa Durga and seek blessings.

Goddess Kushmanda: Puja Vidhi

Wake up early, take a bath, and clean the house. Light a diya with desi ghee and offer yellow-coloured flowers and sweets. Present the goddess with Paan, Supari, Laung, Elaichi, and five different fruits. Recite Durga Chalisa and Saptashati Path. The puja is especially suited for single women, who are not married, in the hope for an ideal husband.

Goddess Kushmanda: Mantra

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasam Rudhiraplutmev ch

Dadhana Haspadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhdastu Me..!!

Goddess Kushmanda: Bhog

Malpua is offered to Maa Kushmanda as a bhog.

