August's Rare Super Blue Moon 2023: Know when and how to watch the brightest full moon

The rarest of all full moons, the Super Blue Moon, is set to light up the night sky on August 30, 2023. This spectacular celestial event will be one of the brightest full moons of the year and will be visible in many parts of the world.

The Super Blue Moon is a combination of three lunar events occurring at the same time. It’s both a supermoon, meaning that it’s at its closest point to Earth and appears larger and brighter than other full moons, and it’s also a blue moon, meaning it’s the second full moon in a single month. It’s also a total lunar eclipse, meaning that the moon will pass through Earth’s shadow and will appear orange in colour. However, according to NASA, “The older definition of Blue Moon, dating back to at least the 1500s, is the name for the third full Moon in a season with four Moons. By this definition, the full Moon in August 2024 will be the Blue Moon…Neither of these definitions has anything to do with the colour of the Moon."

It’s an exciting event for astronomy enthusiasts because it’s one of the most rare celestial occurrences. The last Super Blue Moon was in August 2021, and the next one won’t occur until 2037. This makes August 30, 2023, a night you won’t want to miss.

If you are wondering when and how to watch this eye-catching phenomenon, here are some tips to help you out. The Super Blue Moon will first appear in the night sky at around 8:37 p.m. EDT on August 30. The best way to view it is with a telescope or binoculars so that you can get a close-up look at its unique features. However, if you don’t have access to either of those tools, then you can still witness the event with just your unaided eye.

If you happen to live in one of the parts of the world that will experience a total eclipse on this night, then you will be able to witness an even rarer event – a Super Blue Moon. During a total eclipse, the moon passes directly through Earth’s shadow and appears orange in colour. This phenomenon is even more special because it usually only happens during a total lunar eclipse.

No matter where you live or what kind of tools you have available to view the Super Blue Moon, this is sure to be an unforgettable event – one that you won’t want to miss out on. So mark your calendar for August 30, 2023, and get ready for an incredible night.

