Anti-Pollution Diet: Pepper to Jaggery, foods that reduce ill effects of pollution

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pepper to Jaggery, foods that reduce ill effects of pollution

Anti-Pollution Diet: Pollution is a problem that can cause serious diseases. Staying in polluted air for a long time can cause respiratory problems, lung problems, and even heart disease, so you must protect yourself from pollution. Nowadays, the effect of pollution has increased a lot in Delhi and other parts of the country due to which people have started facing many problems. In such a situation, by including superfoods in your diet, you can get rid of the problems caused by pollution. Let us know which foods can be beneficial to avoid the effects of pollution.

Ginger

To avoid pollution and prevent seasonal diseases, you can consume ginger. Eating ginger increases immunity, so you can avoid diseases. Ginger tea or you can eat it with honey.

Black pepper

Along with increasing immunity, black pepper also protects you from cough and cold. You can eat black pepper daily by adding it to your food.

Turmeric

Anti-inflammatory properties are found in turmeric, its daily consumption provides relief from lung infections. Apart from this, you can also get relief from phlegm, cough, etc. caused by pollution. Drinking milk mixed with turmeric daily is beneficial.

Also Read: One coffee, please! 7 science-based benefits of coffee on National Cappuccino Day

Dry Fruits

Eating dry fruits in this season is beneficial for health. This strengthens your immunity and you can avoid many types of diseases.

Orange

Eating oranges in this season is also beneficial for health. Vitamin C is found in orange, which protects us from seasonal diseases. It is very important to eat citirous frutis during his rise of air pollution.

Jaggery

Consuming jaggery in the winter season is very beneficial for health. This keeps the digestive system good. Eating jaggery reduces the risk of lung-related diseases. Due to this diseases like asthma and TB do not occur.

Read More Lifestyle News