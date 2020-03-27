Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar lists 5 ways to make most of stay at home during coronavirus lockdown

Millions of people across the world are finding different ways to deal with quarantine at home during the lockdown due to novel coronavirus that has now become a pandemic. Daily routines and social interactions have got hit hard but there are ways on how you can handle the situation better. 21 days are a lot to be locked inside and can turn onto the nerves if you are not indulging in creative activities. To help nourish your mind, body, and soul in the coming weeks ahead, popular celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared five tips on how you can make the best use of this opportunity given to you of stay at home. Have a look:

1. Time

Don't grudge it when you have it. Use this time to build a habit that will last. Do 5 SuryaNamaskars a day and over the next 3 weeks make it an integral part of your life. Something that will stay with you even when things return to normal and when you will have 'no time to exercise'.

2. Food

When push comes to shove, we don't think carb, protein, fat, but security and survival. Remember this and know that eating home-cooked food is infinitely healthier than counting calories. Eat dal-chawal and know that superfoods are those that see you through your bad times. -

3. Relationships

Revive your relationship with your kitchen. Cook a meal a day and if you are a man prep before and clean after. Let it truly be a pleasure that you are at home.

4. Learn

Something which will stand the test of time. i give you the ghee challenge. I can sing glories of ghee - fat-soluble vitamins, prebiotic, lipolytic, etc., but now you learn how to make it. if not, learn something that you always wanted to and there's always an online class for it.

5. Discipline

Nothing gets done without a bit of this. Self regulate your gadget/TV time and #readinstead. It allows time to fly and you to feel free. Nothing comes close to reading.

Courtesy- Rujuta Diwekar's Instagram