Pancake Day 2024: Whip up these 5 easy and scrumptious pancakes recipes

Image Source : FREEPIK Pancake Day 2024: 5 scrumptious pancakes recipes

Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, is a delightful occasion celebrated annually, marking the last day before the fasting period of Lent begins in many Christian traditions. It's a day filled with indulgence, joy, and of course, pancakes! Whether you're a traditionalist or an adventurous culinary enthusiast, Pancake Day offers the perfect opportunity to get creative in the kitchen. So gather your ingredients, fire up the stove, and get ready to indulge in a stack of fluffy, flavorful pancakes that are sure to delight your taste buds and bring joy to your day. Try your hand at whipping up some delectable pancakes with these 5 easy and scrumptious recipes.

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

Starting with a timeless favourite, classic buttermilk pancakes are a surefire way to satisfy any pancake craving. To make these fluffy delights, simply mix flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, buttermilk, eggs, and melted butter until smooth. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides, and serve with your favourite toppings such as maple syrup, fresh berries, or a dollop of whipped cream.

Blueberry Lemon Pancakes

For a burst of fruity flavour, try whipping up some blueberry lemon pancakes. Incorporate fresh or frozen blueberries and a hint of lemon zest into your pancake batter for a delightful twist on the classic recipe. The tartness of the lemon complements the sweetness of the blueberries perfectly, creating a harmonious blend of flavours that will leave your taste buds singing.

Nutella Stuffed Pancakes

Indulge your sweet tooth with decadent nutella stuffed pancakes. Simply spread a generous layer of nutella onto one pancake, then sandwich another pancake on top to create a heavenly treat that oozes with chocolatey goodness. Serve with a drizzle of nutella on top and a sprinkle of powdered sugar for an extra touch of sweetness.

Banana Walnut Pancakes

For a wholesome and satisfying breakfast option, try making banana walnut pancakes. Mash ripe bananas into your pancake batter and fold in chopped walnuts for added texture and nuttiness. These pancakes are not only delicious but also packed with potassium and protein, making them the perfect fuel to start your day off right.

Savoury Spinach and Feta Pancakes

If you're in the mood for something savoury, give spinach and feta pancakes a try. Simply wilt fresh spinach and mix it into your pancake batter along with crumbled feta cheese. Cook until golden brown on both sides and serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of chopped chives for a flavourful and satisfying meal.

