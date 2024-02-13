Kesari Bhaat to Kheer: 5 traditional yellow dishes for Basant Panchami 2024 celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Traditional yellow dishes for Basant Panchami 2024.

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, and arts. This auspicious day falls on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Magha, which usually falls in late January or early February. This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 14.

On this day, people across India and other parts of the world participate in various rituals and traditions to honour Goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings. One of the most important aspects of Basant Panchami celebrations is the preparation and distribution of traditional yellow Prasad. In this blog, we will delve into the significance of these Prasad and its connection to this colourful festival.

Saffron Rice

Saffron rice, also known as ‘kesari bhaat’, is a popular dish prepared on Basant Panchami. This fragrant rice is cooked with saffron, ghee, and various dry fruits, making it a delicious and nutritious Prasad. The colour yellow symbolises prosperity and fertility, making it a perfect offering to Goddess Saraswati on this auspicious day.

Besan Ladoo

Another popular Prasad prepared on Basant Panchami is besan ladoo. These small, round balls made from gram flour (besan), ghee, sugar, and nuts are a favourite among devotees, especially children. The yellow colour of besan ladoo symbolises happiness and warmth, and offering it to Goddess Saraswati is believed to bring joy and blessings to the household.

Boondi Ladoo

Boondi ladoo, made from chickpea flour (besan) batter fried into small round drops and then soaked in sugar syrup, is another popular Prasad offered on Basant Panchami. The bright yellow colour of these ladoos represents the vibrant colours of spring and is considered an auspicious offering for Goddess Saraswati.

Yellow Gulab Jamun

Gulab jamun, a popular Indian sweet made from khoya (dried milk solids) and soaked in sugar syrup, is another must-have Prasad for Basant Panchami celebrations. On this day, gulab jamuns are given a bright yellow colour by adding turmeric or saffron to the dough, making it a perfect offering to the goddess of knowledge and arts.

Yellow Kheer

Kheer, a traditional Indian rice pudding, is also a popular Prasad offered on Basant Panchami. On this day, the kheer is made with saffron, giving it a rich yellow colour and a delightful aroma. This sweet dish is often served as a dessert after prayers and is believed to be a favourite of Goddess Saraswati.

