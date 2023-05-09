Chicken Tikka, Momos, Chaap to Samosa: Snacks you prefer the most during parties

At any party or celebration, appetisers and snacks are a must-have. There are many different vegetarian and non-vegetarian snacks that are cooked in Indian parties. Some snacks are prepared using different recipes and techniques depending on the locale, and some are served ready-made. While some are highly well-liked across the country, some foods are only well-liked in certain parts of it.
Here, we'll discuss the top 5 foods that will liven up any party
1. Samosa
Samosas are a highly common starter and street food loved by all. The samosas can be made with a variety of fillings, including spicy peas, potatoes, and chicken. No samosa is complete without the accompanying sauce, regardless of what is contained inside this crispy, deep-fried pastry.
2. Chicken Tikka
Chicken Tikka, where boneless chicken pieces are marinated in a hot sauce before being cooked to perfection in a tandoor. It is a common North Indian appetiser, making this traditional snack recipe incredibly popular for gatherings or celebrations.
3. Momos
The Tibetan word "mog mog" is where the name "momo" came from. South Asian dumplings known as momo are incredibly well-liked all around the region and are essentially packed vegetables or meat covered in flatbread. These can be prepared in a number of ways, but steaming is the most popular.
4. Paneer Tikka
Popular and delectable paneer tikka is a tandoori meal in which cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a spiced yogurt-based marinade, placed on skewers, and grilled. These nibbles add the icing to the celebration cake and make it even more exciting.
5. Chicken Nuggets
Parties don't need to have a reason to continue serving chicken nuggets as a snack. These boneless chicken pieces are a favourite among all ages, especially kids. These highly healthy chicken nuggets are primarily made of chicken breasts and a gathering is fortunate where this treat is offered as a snack.