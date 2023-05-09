Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
Chicken Tikka, Momos, Chaap to Samosa: Snacks you prefer the most during parties

People who attend parties are always impressed by the food. These foods are what give a party life and vigour. However, it can be difficult to choose from the countless possibilities available. Here are the most well-liked party snacks to make it easier for you.

India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2023 13:02 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Snacks for Parties

At any party or celebration, appetisers and snacks are a must-have. There are many different vegetarian and non-vegetarian snacks that are cooked in Indian parties. Some snacks are prepared using different recipes and techniques depending on the locale, and some are served ready-made. While some are highly well-liked across the country, some foods are only well-liked in certain parts of it.

Here, we'll discuss the top 5 foods that will liven up any party

1. Samosa

Samosas are a highly common starter and street food loved by all. The samosas can be made with a variety of fillings, including spicy peas, potatoes, and chicken. No samosa is complete without the accompanying sauce, regardless of what is contained inside this crispy, deep-fried pastry.

India Tv - Samosa as a Party Snack

Image Source : FREEPIKSamosa

2. Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka, where boneless chicken pieces are marinated in a hot sauce before being cooked to perfection in a tandoor. It is a common North Indian appetiser, making this traditional snack recipe incredibly popular for gatherings or celebrations. 

India Tv - Chicken tikka as a Party Snack

Image Source : FREEPIKChicken Tikka

3. Momos

The Tibetan word "mog mog" is where the name "momo" came from. South Asian dumplings known as momo are incredibly well-liked all around the region and are essentially packed vegetables or meat covered in flatbread. These can be prepared in a number of ways, but steaming is the most popular. 

India Tv - Momo as a Party Snack

Image Source : FREEPIKMomo

4. Paneer Tikka

Popular and delectable paneer tikka is a tandoori meal in which cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a spiced yogurt-based marinade, placed on skewers, and grilled. These nibbles add the icing to the celebration cake and make it even more exciting.

India Tv - Paneer Tikka as a Party Snack

Image Source : FREEPIKPaneer Tikka

5. Chicken Nuggets

Parties don't need to have a reason to continue serving chicken nuggets as a snack. These boneless chicken pieces are a favourite among all ages, especially kids. These highly healthy chicken nuggets are primarily made of chicken breasts and a gathering is fortunate where this treat is offered as a snack.

India Tv - Chicken Nugget as a Party Snack

Image Source : FREEPIKChicken Nugget

