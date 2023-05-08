Monday, May 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. 6 Best frozen desserts to relish when summer gets unbearable

6 Best frozen desserts to relish when summer gets unbearable

All of us are dehydrated, worn out, and in desperate need of fluids throughout the summer. Additionally, our bodies crave for foods that are cold and sweet to help us cool off. View some of the best frozen treats to savour during this oppressive heat.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2023 14:19 IST
Frozen Desserts for Summers
Image Source : FREEPIK Frozen Desserts for Summers

Summers never fail to leave us dehydrated and bone-tired. At times like these, we love to indulge in some delicious frozen desserts to cool down and satisfy your sweet tooth. But out of the several options, it gets really hard to choose one. No matter which frozen dessert you choose, they are all great ways to cool down and enjoy a sweet treat during the summer months. 

So here are some popular frozen desserts that you can enjoy during the hot summer months 

1. Ice cream 

It is the preferred frozen dessert for many people since it is traditional and ageless. Aside from the classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, there are a ton of other flavors available, too, including some that are more unusual, like mint chocolate chip, rocky road, and cookie dough.

India Tv - Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert

Image Source : FREEPIKIce Cream

2. Sorbet

If you want something less heavy and more energizing than ice cream, sorbet is a terrific choice. Lemon, raspberry, and mango sorbet are just a few of the many flavors available. They are all made with fruit puree, sugar, and water.

India Tv - Sorbet, Frozen Dessert

Image Source : FREEPIKSorbet

3. Frozen Yogurt

Frozen yogurt is an alternative to ice cream but still fulfills your sweet craving. It is similar to ice cream but is created using yogurt rather than cream. It comes in a number of flavors, and you may top it with chocolate chips, fruit, and nuts.

India Tv - Frozen Yogurt, Frozen Dessert

Image Source : FREEPIK Frozen Yogurt

4. Popsicles

Popsicles are a tasty and refreshing way to cool off in the summer and are ideal for both children and adults. You may either make your own with fresh fruit juice or buy flavoured pre-made ones.

India Tv - Popsicles, Frozen Desserts

Image Source : FREEPIKPopsicles

5. Shaved Ice

Shaved Ice is a common summertime dish that is produced by shaving ice and then topping it with flavored syrup. It is similar to a snow cone. It's a tasty treat that's available in a range of flavors.

India Tv - Shaved Ice, Frozen Dessert

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUMTULSAShaved Ice

6. Slushie

A slushie is a kind of frozen beverage made by combining ice with fruit juice or flavoring syrup. The mixture can range in consistency from a slushy texture to a more liquid form and is often served in a cup with a straw. 

India Tv - Slushy, Frozen Dessert

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ONLYPANCAKESSHOPSlushy

Read More Lifestyle News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Top News

Related Food News

Latest News