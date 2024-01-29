Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL A few things to keep in mind while eating paratha with chai.

There is no denying that paratha and chai make for a delectable and quintessential combination in Indian cuisine. Whether you are having it for breakfast, as an evening snack, or even as a meal, paratha with chai is a match made in heaven. The soft and flaky paratha paired with the aromatic and comforting chai is a sensory delight for foodies. However, as simple as it may seem, there are certain things to keep in mind while indulging in this delicious combination. After all, we want to make the most out of this gastronomic experience. So, here are 5 things to keep in mind while eating paratha with chai.

Choose the right type of paratha:

The first and most crucial thing to keep in mind while eating paratha with chai is to choose the right type of paratha. There are various types of parathas available in Indian cuisine, such as plain, stuffed, or layered. Each type has its unique texture and taste, and not all of them go well with chai. For example, plain parathas are best enjoyed with a hearty curry or sabzi, while stuffed parathas like aloo or paneer go well with chai due to their savoury filling. Similarly, layered parathas like laccha or Malabar parathas pair well with chai due to their flaky texture. So, make sure to choose the right type of paratha that complements the chai.

Keep the size of the paratha in mind:

Parathas come in various sizes, from small to large. And while it may be tempting to indulge in a big, fluffy paratha with your chai, it is essential to keep the size of the paratha in mind. A large-sized paratha may be too heavy for your stomach and can make you feel bloated and uncomfortable. It can also lead to overeating and cause digestive issues. So, it is best to opt for a medium-sized paratha that is enough to satisfy your hunger and also goes well with the chai.

Don't forget the condiments:

Paratha and chai is not just about the paratha and chai; it is also about the condiments that accompany them. The most common condiments for paratha are pickles, chutneys, and raita. These condiments not only add flavour to the paratha but also aid in digestion. The tangy and spicy flavours of pickles and chutneys balance out the richness of the paratha, making it a perfect accompaniment for chai. Raita, on the other hand, adds a cooling effect to the palate and goes well with hot chai. So, don't forget to include these condiments while enjoying your paratha with chai.

Practice mindful eating:

In today's fast-paced world, we often tend to eat our meals mindlessly, without paying attention to what we are eating. This can lead to overeating and not truly savouring the flavours of the food. When it comes to enjoying paratha with chai, it is essential to practice mindful eating. Take small bites, chew slowly, and savour the flavours of the paratha and chai. This will not only help you truly enjoy your food but also aid in digestion. Additionally, practising mindful eating can also help in controlling portion sizes and prevent overeating.

End with a cup of haldi doodh:

After indulging in a hearty meal of paratha and chai, it is essential to end it on a healthy note. And what better way to do that than with a cup of haldi doodh (turmeric milk)? Haldi doodh has been used in Indian households for its numerous health benefits, including aiding digestion and boosting immunity. The warm and comforting drink not only helps in digesting the heavy meal but also balances out the flavours of the paratha and chai. So, make sure to end your paratha and chai session with a cup of haldi doodh for a wholesome experience.

So, the next time you indulge in paratha with chai, keep these 5 things in mind for a truly satisfying gastronomic experience.