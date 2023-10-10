5 mouth-watering fish curry-rice dishes to try in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Fish curry-rice dishes to try in Goa.

If you are a fan of seafood, an exciting culinary adventure awaits you in Goa. The Goa government has recently made it mandatory for beach shacks to sell "fish curry-rice", the staple of the coastal region.

According to the PTI report, on Sunday, the tourism minister of the state, Rohan Khaunte said, "The government has now made it compulsory for shacks to "display and serve" the Goan food "fish curry-rice".

The coastal state has a variety of delicious and unique fish curry and rice dishes to explore. From a local favourite such as the popular pomfret fish curry to the more exotic shark simmered in tamarind, Goa’s vibrant culinary scene is sure to tantalize your taste buds. Here are five delicious fish curry and rice dishes to try in Goa that you won’t want to miss.

Kismur – Kismur is a classic Goan fish curry made with shredded fish, onions, and herbs. This curry is served with white rice and is usually accompanied by toasted coconut slices for added flavour. The dish is deeply aromatic and is best enjoyed with a side of fried prawns or calamari.

Xacuti – This spicy curry is made with a variety of spices such as black peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon, and coriander powder. The combination of these spices creates a unique flavour that is sure to please the palate. Xacuti is typically served with white rice and a side of mustard pickle.

Shark Ambotik – Ambotik is a type of sour fish curry made with tamarind and garlic. This dish is usually cooked with either kingfish or shark for added flavour. The result is a sour and spicy curry that pairs perfectly with steamed white basmati rice.

Bangda Curry – This incredibly flavorful fish curry is made with mackerel, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and tamarind paste. The fish is marinated in this mixture for several hours before being cooked over low heat until it’s tender and the sauce has thickened. Bangda Curry is best enjoyed with steamed red rice or chapatis for an authentic Goan experience.

Pomfret Curry – The pomfret fish is a local favourite in Goa and this classic dish consists of pan-fried pomfret simmering in a thick gravy made from coconut milk, tamarind pulp, chillies, ginger, garlic, onions, and spices. The result is an incredibly flavorful dish that pairs perfectly with steamed white rice or even just some crusty bread.

No matter which of these delicious Goan dishes you choose to try, you can be sure that you will be in for an unforgettable culinary experience!

