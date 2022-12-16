Kiara Advani Vs Kriti Sanon Vs Alaya F: Who wore the tank top and blue denim look better?

Friday, December 16, 2022
     
Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Alaya F were seen sporting the cool, off-duty look comprising of a tank top and blue denim.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2022 19:35 IST
Bollywood actress
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Alaya F wore similar looks recently

Bollywood actresses are known to ace their off-duty style pretty much as they do their on-screen looks. Recently, Kiara Advani (Govinda Naam Mera), Kriti Sanon (Bhediya) and Alaya F (Freddy) were spotted in similar looks. The young Bollywood actresses showed how to style the popular and comfy white tank top and ripped denim look. If you are looking for cues on putting together this no-hassle look, let Kiara, Kriti and Alaya be your fashion guide. 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon opted for a cropped tank top and distressed blue denim look. Her blue jeans featured cut-out details on one leg and added that extra funk and edge. The denim had wide legs and mixed style with comfort. She completed her look with a sling bag, white sneakers, tinted shades and open hair. 

India Tv - Kriti Sanon

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKriti Sanon in a tank top and denim

Read: Vicky Kaushal shows how to pick the right colour for suit. Men, take cue

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is the queen of casual looks. She looks amazing in whatever she wears. After completing work on the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, she was snapped in a crop tank top and distressed denim featuring details in both knees. She completed the look with white sneakers and looked beautiful without makeup.

India Tv - Kiara Advani

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKiara Advani aces a no makeup look and a crop top with denim

Alaya F

Freddy actress was snapped in Mumbai recently in a halter neck crop top and blue denim with many pockets. She wore high-heeled sneakers to complete the look and looked simple and pretty in this no-fuss attire. 

India Tv - Alaya F

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAlaya F in a halter neck crop top and blue denim
 

 

