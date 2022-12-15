Thursday, December 15, 2022
     
Vicky Kaushal shows how to pick the right colour for suit. Men, take cue

Vicky Kaushal has been promoting his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera in coloured suits that are eye-catchy and trendy this winter.

Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: December 15, 2022 23:09 IST
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal in coloured suits

Nothing makes a man look more dashing and stylish than a nicely-fitted suit. The winter season is here and it is the perfect time to ditch those casual wear for formal. A suit always turns heads and if you have a good guild, it will the right choice for you. Be it an office visit or a wedding that you have to attend, it is the clothing choice that you cannot go wrong with. If you are looking to shop for a suit, then ditch the regular black, blue or grey and take a cue from Vicky Kaushal on how to select the right colour for your suit. 

Cobalt

For the promotions of Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal wore a cobalt blue suit. He styled it with a print shirt and formal shoes and gave cool vibes. 

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal in cobalt blue suit

Purple

The purple suit looked really cool on Vicky Kaushal. The velvet texture of the fabric looked really stylish and can be the perfect pick for a party. 

 Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal in purple suit
 

Sangria

Vicky shows to style a sangria coloured suit with a T-shirt. He finished the look with sneakers. It is a perfect look for an outing with your friends or a date night. 

Blue-green

Vicky Kaushal's blue-green suit looked stylish and trendy. He completed the look with a T-shirt and formal shoes. 

Multi-print

Vicky Kaushal looks absolutely cool in the multi-print suit styled with formal shoes and a shirt. The print style can vary but the fine design always looks good and makes you stand apart from the crowd.  

