Kiara Advani, Shehnaaz Gill to Katrina Kaif: Actresses who embrace sequin saree. Who wore it better?

Image Source : OFFICIAL HANDLES Shehnaaz Gill, Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty: BTown actresses who embrace sequin saree

Saree never goes out of style! and here's the proof. From stunning the red carpet, press meets to acing a public appearance - time and again, our favourite actresses have rocked a saree look and made us fall in love. Well, seems like nothing makes a better statement than styling your six-yard piece. Taking Indian fashion to a whole new level, Bollywood divas including Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty to Katrina Kaif among others looked effortlessly chic in sequin sarees. But who wore it better?

Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took the internet by storm when she shared photos in a stunning pink sequin saree. To complete her look, she left her hair loose and kept her makeup on point. Shehnaaz Gill looked gorgeous in the six-yard drape and forced us to take some serious fashion inspiration from her.

Kiara Advani

We love Kiara Advani for her bold and glam sartorial choices. When it comes to taking fashion inspiration in traditionals, Kiara Advani is one of the best actresses to look to. The actress has a very elegant sense of style and looks every bit stunning in a saree. She recently donned a sequin saree which she styled with utmost minimalism. She completed her glittering look with soft curls and dark smokey eyes.

Katrina Kaif

When it comes to ethnic fashion, Katrina surely know to make our hearts skip a beat with her style statements and strong fashion sense. The actress aces an ethnic look with utmost perfection. The actress looked regal in a sequin nude shade saree and with minimal makeup. She finished off her look with soft curls and statement jewellery. The cherry on the top was the strapless blouse which she wore with the saree.

Janhvi Kapoor

She is quite an inspiration for all the young girls out there who like to keep it simple yet stylish. Janhvi Kapoor has sported a few of the most beautiful saree looks both onscreen and off-screen and surely knows how to wrap that elegance with style. She looks resplendent nevertheless and has donned some of the most gorgeous sequin sarees. keeping it high-chic and trendy in a stylish deep-neck shimmery sequin, Janhvi looked stunning in a lavender saree.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress oozes oomph in saree and her style statements are worth taking notes of. Known as one of Bollywood's best-dressed celebrities, Shilpa recently rocked a wine-red sequinned saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. She accessorised it with stud earrings and a statement ring. Taking fashion to another level, Shilpa wore the sequin saree with a blouse adorned with a cropped hem and plunging square neckline.