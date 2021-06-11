Elegant, graceful and subtle: Decoding Yami Gautam's complete bridal look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam

It was back in 2019 when Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together on 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and reportedly from there began a beautiful love story. The amicable couple recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and left the netizens in awe with their big happy news. While it was a surprise for many, almost none could get over the simplicity of their ceremonies. As Yami and Aditya's wedding pictures continue to brighten up our feeds, we decoded Yami Gautam's complete bridal look.

For her D-day, the actress wore a traditional maroon silk sari with the drape featuring intricate gold work with a matching blouse that had floral motifs all over. Reportedly, Yami's bridal ensemble was her mother's 33 years old saree. Making for the perfect bridal look, her entire ensemble was layered with a matching dupatta which was especially gifted to her by her maternal grandmother (naani). Even though Yami's grandmother couldn't be a part of the wedding celebrations, she sent her blessings to the beautiful couple.

In addition to this, Yami's low-key wedding saw a great emotional connect with the bride wearing Heirloom Jewelry. Completing this look, Yami wore an antique regal gold choker set, maang tikka and kalire-decorated with cowries & coconut, along with the traditional Pahaadi - Himachali Nath which was again gifted to her by her grandmother.

Staying true to her personal style of make-up – subtle & low-glam, Yami chose to do her own makeup and decided to go minimal. Impressively, it added an elegant and subtle unmissable charm. Simple black khol and red lips with some soft blush made her look timeless and classic. Here are some more pictures from the ceremony:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has some interesting films lined up like adventure comedy 'Bhoot Police', Behzad Khambata’s directorial 'A Thursday', Maddock Films’ 'Dasvi' and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 'Lapata' amongst others.