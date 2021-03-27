Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYOSHE_SARKAR Holi 2021: Date, shubh muhurat, Significance, Lord Krishna's connection to festival of colours

Holi is termed to be the most exciting festival of all for the Indians. On this day, people play with gulaal, apply colours to each other's faces and eat delicacies. This year the festival is being celebrated on March 29. While on March 28, people celebrate Holika Dahan, the colorful Holi is being celebrated on March 29. The day also marks the season of spring.

Holi is also known for a myriad of different ways in which it is celebrated across our nation, with stories that recount tales in mythology that trace to the origin of this auspicious day. Maybe they are true, maybe they aren't, but the essence and intrigue of colours compel us to shun our logical minds in the hope of a dreamy world full of rainbows.

Holi 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 18:37 to 20:56

Duration - 02 Hours 20 Mins

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:27 on Mar 28, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 00:17 on Mar 29, 2021

Holi 2021: Legends and Significance

Holi is celebrated as the celebration of the victory of good over evil. As per mythology, the story is about Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu, who refused to bow down to his father Hiranyakshyap's power. In order to remove Prahlas, Hiranyakshyap asks his sister Holika to sit on fire with his son. By Lord Vishnu's grace, Holika burns in the fire even after her boon but Prahlad escapes the fire unharmed.

Another legend says that Holi is celebrated to celebrate the divine love between Radha and Krishna. The legend claims that when Krishna complained to his mother about his dark skin, she said that Radha will love him in every color. Then Krishna asked Radha to paint him in the colour of her choice. They both painted each other and the same colours were reflected on each other. This is when they became RadhaKrishna.