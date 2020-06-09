Giani Gurbachan Singh talks about selfless service and courage during COVID19 pandemic

The former Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Gurbachan Singh, on India TV's Sarvadharm Sammelan, talks about the selfless service everybody should do during the time of coronavirus pandemic. He explains how dharma can make our life easy during these testing times and show the courage to stand by each other. Talking about how the Sikh community has always come forward to help the needy, he says that these are the teachings of their gurus like Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Arjun Dev, etc. He shares that the gurus have always preached that it is important to provide service to everyone without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, or colour.

When asked about the ration they used while serving the needy, he reveals that many people came forward to provide flour, rice, lentils, and other necessary things during the lockdown.

Giani Gurbachan Singh also explains that the rules and regulations that will be followed in gurudwaras after the reopening as per government order. He shares that the gurudwara managements have taken special care and made arrangements for the devotees who will be coming to offer prayers now. He says that keeping in mind the rules of social distancing, lesser people will be allowed at one time in the gurudwaras and everyone will be asked to cover their head and mouth.

Watch Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV, where 20 eminent Dharm gurus of the country are talking about the role of religion in the time the coronavirus pandemic These Mahagurus also talk about the ways one should follow to fight the COVID-19 infection.

