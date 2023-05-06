Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir passes away at 23 following horse riding accident

In the wake of her death, Australian photographer Chris Dwyer--who worked with Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir on several occasions, took to social media to pay tribute to her.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2023 8:12 IST
Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir passed away at the age of 23, on May 4. She died after being taken off life support following a horseback riding accident. According to an Australian outlet, Sienna was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney on April 2 when her horse fell. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital, where she spent several weeks on life support before her death.

The beauty queen had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and previously told Gold Coast Magazine she had a "deep and unmoving love for show jumping." 

"My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can't imagine my life without it," she shared in September. Adding, "I travel to rural Sydney two to three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend."

In the wake of her death, Australian photographer Chris Dwyer--who worked with Sienna on several occasions-- took to social media to pay tribute to her. "You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone," he wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Sienna. "Hope wherever you are, you're being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already."

(With ANI inputs)

