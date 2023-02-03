Makeup trials to waterproof products, MUA Deepti Mohindar shares tips for wedding day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Makeup tips for wedding day

As the wedding season is going on in India, brides-to-be are flocking to the markets to buy makeup products for the big day or get the best MUAs to look otherworldly while walking the aisle. There is no denying that makeup can make or break your look and no bride wants her wedding day to be ruined by flaky makeup or rivers of smudges of mascara under the eyes. Celebrity makeup artist Deepti Mohindar shared her expert tips on what to do and not to do on D-day and get a glamorous look. Makeup trends keep on changing every year but the basic needs to keep the look intact and look effortless are the same.

Deepti, who claims that the job of a makeup artist requires detailing, has worked with many celebrities including Sonali Raut, Richa Chadha, Lisa Haydon, Arslan Goni and Shibani Kashyap among others. Giving tips according to her artistic flair and innovative trends, the MUA shares some essential things you should keep in mind.

Good Foundation: It is important to use the correct brushes for your foundation to make it give a lovely natural look. Ensure that your base is flawless and that you don't have a cakey appearance.

Blush it Pink: many makeup artists or the women themselves use the lipstick for the blush to have rosy cheeks. It is better to use a powder blush or a light-colored cream blush that is simple to blend.

For long eyelashes: Rather than putting petroleum jelly on your eyelashes, it is better to use castor oil that helps make them look long and fuller.

Waterproof products: Always ensure that the products you use are waterproof. Wedding are normally very emotional and one cannot control but get teary eyed frequently.

Let your skin shine: Even though bridal makeup are heavy, let your skin breathe and shine through your makeup. Use light hand when applying the base and make sure you do not put thick layers.

Meanwhile, Deepti has also ventured into the makeup industry after embracing the phase of motherhood. Her salon named Studio MeCHE is a go-to destination for beauty, hair and makeup for women. She also educates aspiring makeup artists at her salon

