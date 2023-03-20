Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hair care myths you should quit believing right now

For many individuals, hair care is a crucial component of personal hygiene, and there are several tips and tactics for creating healthy, lustrous, and attractive hair. Yet, not all of the hair care advice we hear is correct. In fact, despite scientific evidence to the contrary, many prevalent hair care misconceptions remain.

These misconceptions might lead to inefficient or even hazardous hair care treatments. Here are the most frequent hair care misconceptions and the truth behind them.

Myth: Frequent haircuts encourage hair growth.

Truth: Hair develops from the base rather than the tips. Trimming the ends will not alter the hair growth pace, but it will assist avoid split ends and make hair seem healthier.

Myth: Frequent brushing makes hair healthier.

Truth: Over brushing can really harm your hair by creating breakage and split ends. Don't overdo it with a brush or comb with delicate bristles.

Myth: Daily hair washing is required for hygiene.

Truth: Overwashing can deplete the scalp's natural oils, causing dryness and damage. The frequency with which you should wash your hair is determined by your hair type and lifestyle.

Myth: A dry scalp causes dandruff.

Truth: Dandruff is caused by a number of reasons, including yeast-like fungus, stress, and certain skin diseases. Anti-dandruff shampoos can help relieve symptoms, but the underlying reason must be identified.

Myth: More shampoo equals cleaner hair.

Truth: Excessive shampooing can remove hair from its natural oils, causing dryness and damage. Apply a quarter-sized dollop of shampoo on the scalp, where oil and debris accumulate.

Myth: If you apply a heat protectant, heat styling will not harm your hair.

Truth: Heat protectants can help decrease heat styling damage, but they do not fully eradicate it. Where feasible, utilise lower heat settings and limit heat styling.

Myth: Split ends can be repaired.

Truth: Split hair cannot be restored. The only method to get rid of split ends and avoid future damage is to trim the ends.

