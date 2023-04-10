Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Follow this simple six-step facial at home for a salon-like glow

A basic regimen for skincare has the power to calm not only your skin but also your mind, body, and spirit. By performing a DIY facial treatment, you can rejuvenate your skin with a thorough cleansing and nourishing process, leaving you feeling revitalized and ready for the upcoming week. Allocating time to indulge in self-care and relaxation can aid in reducing the burden of a busy work week. So, it's time to unwind and pamper yourself with a comforting skincare routine.

So, take a sip of orange juice, relax your eyes by placing cucumber slices, and get a quick, simple feeling of satisfaction.

Apply ice cubes to puffy or swollen eyes or face:

People with puffy eyes and faces should apply ice cubes to their faces for five to ten minutes to soothe inflammation and irritation. Due to its cool temperature, it helps reduce the constriction of blood vessels and makes pores smaller. Before the next stage, give your face another 10 minutes to relax.

Use cleanser and toner:

Wash your face with a mild cleanser and massage it into damp skin for a minute, then use water or toner if needed.

Steam:

Hold your face over a hot pot of water and take deep breaths while also allowing the steam to do its job for five minutes. Steam softens the sebum that is trapped inside pores and removes the pink bloom from the skin, resulting in enhanced exfoliation.

Exfoliation:

Exfoliation is essential for dull skin. Use crushed walnuts, almonds, or orange peels and a hydrator such as olive oil or honey. Apply the scrub to the face, let it sit for five minutes, and then scrub in an upward motion followed by a cold water rinse for dazzlingly smooth skin.

Face mask:

Young skin cells are now prepared to absorb nourishing elements that will soothe, brighten, and moisturise the face. Face packs such as charcoal, sandalwood, mud, or clay exfoliates the skin while tightening it, clear up clogged pores, and rinse them off the face when they feel dry.

Sheet masks:

Lock in the glow and moisture with skin sheet masks. In order to replenish moisture and balance fatty acids in the skin, conclude with a moisturising sheet mask for 20 minutes before turning it off.

Include these six steps for a facial at home in your Sunday skincare routine.

