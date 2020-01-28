Vastu Tips: Keep Arowana fish at home for good luck

Vastu Shastra has an importance of beautiful, mesmerizing and attractive fish aquariums. The reason for such a high level of importance is attributed to the fact that a fish aquarium in Vastu Shastra works as rectification for many Vastu defects. We know that all things in this universe have certain level of energy associated with them. If we locate everything at the correct place then the energy they dissipate is harmonious for us. The same logic also applies to fish aquariums in Vastu Shastra.

Today, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us the significance of keeping Arowana fish at home. Arowana fish brings in good health and wealth in the household. According to Vastu, the Arowana fish, also known as the golden dragon, is considered a powerful symbol as a bringer of good luck. It also bestows happiness, great love, health, wealth, prosperity, and personal power to its owner.

