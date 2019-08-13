Raksha Bandhan 2019: Here’s what every brother should gift their sisters according to their Sun Sign

Raksha Bandhan 2019: On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, where the sisters tie a protective band on the wrist of their brothers, they in return treat them with amazing gifts. There is no denying that gifting what your sister loves is the best way to make her happy, but gifts given according to the zodiac signs can also play a major role in bringing love and prosperity in the bond of a brother and sister. Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the relationship between a sister and her brother and adding more sweetness to it. So Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you what you should gift to your sister to bring good luck and prosperity in her life.

Aries: Gift an item made of copper to your sisters. You can gift them copper water bottles or jugs. Apart from this, you can also gift a copper watch. Taurus: When it comes to brothers, they should give perfume to their sisters on this Raksha Bandhan It will maintain the presence of good energy in their sisters’ life. Gemini: Brothers can gift their sisters any electrical item. According to your sun sign, gifting electronic item to your sister can turn out to be very auspicious for her. Cancer: It would be better if brothers gift silver or silver item to their sisters on this Rakshabandhan. Leo: Gift your sisters something made of gold or copper. It will prove to be beneficial for both of you. Virgo: Gift your sister any pen or stationery related items. It will be very auspicious for you. Libra: Any electronic item should be gifted to your sister on this Raksha Bandhan Scorpio: Gift some jewelry to your sister and watch her bloom with happiness. Sagittarius: If you gift something made of gold to your sister on this day, it will be very beneficial. Capricorn: If you give anything made of iron to your sister on this day, it will prove beneficial. Aquarius: Brothers on this Rakshabandhan should gift any item made of synthetic fiber to the sister. You will benefit from this. Pisces: This time it would be better to gift something eatable to your sister on Rakshabandhan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page