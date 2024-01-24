Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
12-year-old Bengaluru boy goes missing from coaching centre, found in Hyderabad after 3 days

Parinav left his coaching centre on January 21 in Whitefield in Bengaluru and never returned home resulting in a fanatic physical and virtual search.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bengaluru Updated on: January 24, 2024 13:08 IST
12-year-old Parinav
Image Source : INDIA TV 12-year-old Parinav

Parinav, the 12-year-old student of Deens Academy, Gunjur Branch, who went missing on January 21 was finally located by the police in Hyderabad. Parinav left his coaching centre in Whitefield in Bengaluru and never returned home. Many people reposted the video on various social platforms which was made by his mother urging Parinav to return home. Thanks to the widely circulated pictures, on Wednesday morning, a Bengaluru resident on a visit to Hyderabad, saw a boy resembling the pictures on her phone, on the same metro as her and confronted him.   

How social media helped

When police hit a dead end in the search operations at Majestic bus station, the boy's parents took the help of social media to appeal to help locate their son. By the time, the police tracked him through CCTV footages to a place, he had already left it to another.

“We don’t know the exact details of how he ended up there. We are now rushing to Hyderabad to pick him up, will update once we know all the details. But I really want to thank all those nameless strangers who helped us in finding my boy. Without his picture being splashed all over, the person in Hyderabad would never have thought to stop a boy and ask,” said Sukesh, Parinav’s father, a software engineer residing in Whitefield.

Parinav’s mother has now posted another video, thanking all those who helped them find the boy, a class 6 student, who has been handed over to Nampally railway authorities.

