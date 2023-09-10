WCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 875 Trade Apprentice posts at westerncoal.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration

WCL Recruitment 2023: Western Coalfield Limited has started applications for Trade Apprentices recruitment 2023. Candidates willing to apply for WCL Trade Apprentices recruitment can apply by visiting the official website westerncoal.in. The last date to fill the online application form is September 16.

WCL is conducting the trade apprentices recruitment to fill a total of 875 vacancies in the department. Of which 815 vacancies are for ITI passed trade apprentices post and 60 vacancies are for fresher trade apprentices post.

WCL Trade Apprentice 2023 Dates

Start date of online application: September 1, 2023

September 1, 2023 Last date of application: September 16, 2023

WCL Trade Apprentice 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed Class 12th or equivalent from a recognised board are eligible to apply for the recruitment process.

Age Range

The minimum age of the candidates applying for this recruitment should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 25 years.

ALSO READ | Indian Coast Guard Navik, Yantrik 01/2024 batch registration begins; 10th, 12th pass can apply

ALSO READ | Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Week: 12,000+ posts on offer in various government organisations | Details here

WCL Trade Apprentice 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website, westerncoal.in

Go to the 'Career' tab on the homepage

After this click on the Apprentice tab and select the link under “Notification inviting applications for Trade Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act 1961”

Fill in the application form as instructed and upload all the required documents

Make payment of the application fee and finally submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: WCL Trade Apprentice 2023 Application Form