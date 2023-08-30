TSPSC Group 4 answer key released at tspsc.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TSPSC Group 4 answer key released

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer key for Group 4 exam 2023. Aspirants who haver appeared for the Group IV Services (19/2022) written exam can download the answer key through the official website-- tspsc.gov.in. Along with the preliminary answer key, the commission has also released the question paper and OMR sheet of the candidates.

As per the official notification, the candidates can raise grievances against the provisional TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023 till September 4. The subject experts will review the objections received from the candidates and will release the final answer key there after. Based on the final answer key the TSPSC Group 4 result will be declared.

How to Download TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2023

Candidates who have appeared for the Group 4 exam are required to visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. On the homepage, find and click on the TSPSC Group 4 and select the desired answer key link. The preliminary key will appear on the screen in the PDF format. Download the answer key and save it for further reference.

Direct Link: TSPSC Group 4 Preliminary Answer Key 2023

TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment Details

TSPSC Group 4 recruitment examination is being held to fill a total of 8,039 vacancies in the department. The selection process will comprise of Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Personal Interview.

