SBI CBO 2023 exam date out at sbi.co.in, admit cards soon

SBI CBO 2023 exam date: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the exam date for recruitment to the Circle Based Officers. Candidates who have registered for the CBO exam 2024 can download the exam schedule from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. According to the official notification, the exam for Circle-based officers will be conducted on January 2, 2024, at various exam centres. A total of 5,447 vacancies will be recruited through this exam of which, 5,280 vacancies are regular posts and 167 are backlog vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done based on online tests, screening, and interviews. If an individual qualifies in the written test will be called for further recruitment procedure.

When will admit cards be released for Circle Based Officers?

According to an official intimation, the admit cards for the Circle Based Officer Exam will be released soon. A news flash on the official website reads, 'The link to download call letter will be uploaded shortly'. The candidates are required to visit the official website for the latest information about the exam procedure.

What is the exam pattern for Circle Based Officers?

Online tests will consist of Objective Tests and Descriptive Tests. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

Objective Test: The duration of the objective test is 2 hours and it consists of 4 Sections of total 120 marks. There will be separate timing for every section.

Name of the Test Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 minutes Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 minutes General Awareness/ Economy 30 30 30 minutes Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 minutes Total 120 120 2 hours

Descriptive Test: The duration of the Descriptive Test is 30 minutes. It will be a Test of the English Language (Letter Writing and essay) with two questions for a total of 50 marks. There will be no sectional qualifying marks. There are minimum qualifying marks on aggregate and the minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.