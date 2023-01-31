Follow us on Image Source : IBPS (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023: Released! Check direct link and latest updates

IBPS PO interview Call Letter 2023: The candidates waiting for the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) Probationary Officers interview round call letter. As per the latest notice, the admit card of the candidates for the interview round has been released on the official website. Registered candidates can check and download their Interview call letter from ibps.in. The direct link for the admit card and important guidelines have been given in this story.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023: Interview Call Letter

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download their admit cards from the official website- ibps.in. The admit cards of the candidate were released on January 31, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in first using their registration number, roll number and password and etc.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023: Important Guidelines

During the interview round, the photograph and biometric thumb impression of the candidates will be verified which were captured during the registration process. Carrying admit card for the interview is a must for all candidates. With the admit card, candidates should also carry their valid ID proof.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023: How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in. On the homepage, click on 'call letter link for CRP PO/MT-XII.' You will be directed to a new page, log in here. Your Interview Call Letter will be displayed. Check every detail and download the admit card.

Take a printout of the Interview Call Letter. Candidates will be able to download their admit card till February 21, 2023. For more updates, candidates can visit the official website.

