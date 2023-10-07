BPSC 69th Answer Key 2023 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BPSC 69th Answer Key 2023 released

BPSC 69th Answer Key 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for BPSC 69th prelims exam 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the BPSC 69th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) can download the answer key through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Aspirants will not have to use any login credentials to access and download the provisional answer key.

The 69th CCE prelims exam of General Studies subject was conducted on September 30, 2023, at various examination centres. Aspirants can raise objections against the provisional answer key between October 9 and October 11, 2023. Candidates will have to log in with their credentials and upload the grievances along with supporting documents on the official website.

How to Download the BPSC 69th Answer Key 2023

Candidates can download the provisional answer key by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "BPSC 69th CCE answer key 2023'

Step 3: The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Verify the responses mentioned in the BPSC 69th answer key 2023

Step 5: Download the answer key PDF and save it for future use.

Direct Link: BPSC 69th CCE answer key 2023

BPSC is conducting the 69th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) to fill a total of 475 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar state government. The candidates will be selected for final appointment on the basis of their performance in the preliminary, main, and interview rounds. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam.

