BPSC 32nd Bihar Judiciary Answer Key 2023 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

BPSC 32nd Judiciary Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Prelims 2023 answer key on July 14. The provisional answer key for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2023 is hosted on the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 32nd Judiciary examination which was held on June 4 had two papers, general studies and law, carrying 100 and 150 marks, respectively. The commission has released the tentative answer key for all four sets- A, B, C and D of the question paper series. Aspirants who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can submit their grievances in the prescribed format by post till July 22.

The objection letter submitted by the candidates must have mentioned their name, roll number and should be sent to the following address.

Controller of Examination, BPSC

15, Nehru Path, Patna – 800001.

As per the official notification, objections sent by the candidate through any mode other than post will not be considered by the examination authorities. The subject experts will review the grievances received from the candidates and will release the final answer key thereafter. Based on the final answer key, the BPSC will declare the Bihar 32nd Judiciary Result 2023.

How to Download the BPSC 32nd Judiciary Answer Key 2023

Candidates can download the provisional answer key by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "BPSC 32nd Bihar Judiciary Answer Key 2023'

Step 3: The provisional answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the answers mentioned in the 32nd Judiciary answer key

Step 5: Download and save it for future use.

