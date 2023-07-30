Bihar Police SI Result 2023 declared at bpssc.bih.nic.in, download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Police SI, SDFSO Result 2023 declared

BPSSC Polic SI Result 2023: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the result for Bihar Police SI preliminary exam 2023. The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept. and Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services can check their results on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSSC preliminary exam was conducted on July 16 for a total of 66,398 candidates. Eligible candidates will have to appear for the main written examination. The Commission will issue the admit card for the main exam on August 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector Madh Prohibition and 53 vacancies for the post of Sub Divisional Fire Service Officer. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test (prelims, mains) and physical exam.

How to Check BPSSC SI, SDFSO Result 2023

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Prohibition Department' tab

Click on the 'SI, SDFSO' recruitment link

The BPSSC SI, SDFSO Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Check and download the result PDF

Take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: