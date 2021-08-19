UPSESSB PGT answer key 2021 released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSESSB PGT answer key is available at the website- upsessb.org

UPSESSB PGT answer key 2021: The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exam has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- upsessb.org.

Candidates can raise objections on the answer key on the official website, following which, the final answer key and result will be released.

UPSESSB PGT answer key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- upsessb.org Click on the download 'answer key link' A pdf with answer keys will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The UPSESSB PGT exam was earlier held on August 17, 18. For details on UPSESSB PGT exam, please visit the website- upsessb.org.