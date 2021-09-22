UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration begins, important details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Combined Geo Scientist prelims will be held from October 20 to October 26

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022: The application process for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Geo Scientist exam started on Wednesday (September 22). Interested candidates can apply online on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The application process will be closed on October 12.

The prelims exam will be conducted from October 20 to October 26, 2021.The recruitment exam will be held for 192 vacancies.

Selection Process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, mains, and interview. The detail exam pattern is available at the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

Application fee: The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC are exempted from paying application fees.

For details on eligibility criteria, paper pattern, selection process, please visit the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.