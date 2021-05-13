Thursday, May 13, 2021
     
OPSC Medical Officer exam results 2021 released, here's how to check

A total of 786 candidates have been selected in order of merit. The recruitment exam result is available at the website- opsc.gov.in

New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2021 17:14 IST
OPSC Medical Officer exam results 2021
OPSC Medical Officer exam results 2021 available at opsc.gov.in

OPSC Medical Officer exam results 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of the exam to recruit medical officer (assistant surgeon) in group A (junior branch). The candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can check the result through the official website - opsc.gov.in

A total of 786 candidates have been selected in order of merit. The list of provisionally selected candidate is available on the official website. The final list will be released after verification of documents, as per government rules. 

OPSC Medical Officer exam results 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the 'recruitment exam' result link 

Step 3: A new page will open 

Step 4: Check your name in the list 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

For updates on further recruitment process, candidates can refer to the website- opsc.gov.in

