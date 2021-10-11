AIBE 16 admit card 2021 to release soon: Check date, time, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIBE 16 admit card 2021 will be released on October 16 on the official website--aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 16 admit card 2021: The All India Bar Examination (16), or AIBE 16, admit card will be released on Monday (October 16) at the official website. Students who have applied online for the national level certification exam can download the AIBE 16 admit cards from the official website -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com after 5 pm today. AIBE 16 has been scheduled for October 31.

AIBE can be taken by law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Qualifying AIBE candidates will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). The COP enables the students to practice in a court of law in India.

AIBE 16 admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com Select the tab designated for AIBE XVI admit card Insert the registration number and dates of birth on the next window Login and download the AIBE admit card

AIBE 16 admit card 2021: Important dates

Online registration begins- December 26

Bank payment through challan starts- December 26

Online registration close- September 25

Last date for payment- September 28

Last date for completion of online- October 4

Online release of admit cards- October 11

Date of Examination- October 31

The AIBE admit card 2021 will carry important details such as reporting time and AIBE 2021 exam day guidelines. “This is to notify that AIBE-XVI onwards No books notes or study material will be allowed in the examination hall,” the AIBE said. Candidates can, however, only carry Bare Acts without notes to the AIBE exam centres.

