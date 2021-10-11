Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for JE, Assistant, other posts; salary up to Rs 1.4 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Oil has vacancies for JE, Assistant and other posts.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking for candidates to fill the various vacancies of Junior Engineers (JE) Assistant and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before October 12 through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. Candidates who are willing to apply for the Indian Oil vacancies must note that they should fall under the age group of 18 to 36 as of September 30.

This Indian Oil Recruitment drive is being conducted to hire candidates in its Refineries/Petrochemical units at Guwahati, Digboi and Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha). Candidates qualified to serve in the below-mentioned posts notified by Indian Oil will receive a salary on the pay scale of Rs.25,000 to Rs 1,05,000.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Junior Engineering Assistant-4 (Production)

Junior Engineering Assistant-4 (P and U)

Junior Engineering Assistant (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-4

Junior Engineering Assistant-4 (P&U - O and M )

Junior Engineering Assistant (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-4

Junior Engineering Assistant (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant-4

Junior Quality Control Analyst -4

Junior Engineering Assistant-4 (Fire and Safety)

Junior Material Assistant – 4/ Junior Technical Assistant-4

Junior Nursing Assistant-4.

IOCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of IOCL--iocl.com Click on the What’s New tab Click on “Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division" Click on “Click here to Apply Online” Fill the application form Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

After successful submission of the online application, the candidates are required to send the following documents to the concerned authority at the Refinery applied for (as mentioned in the notification) by Ordinary Post so as to reach by October 23.

