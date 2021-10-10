RRB NTPC Result 2021 expected this week: Direct link, important details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RRB NTPC Result 2021 will be released in a week.

RRB NTPC Result 2021: Railway Recruitment Board Non- Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) Result 2021 is expected to be declared this week. The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2021 exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) format, in six phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of RRB-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC answer key was released on August 16, and the last date to raise objection was August 23. As per reports, more than 1.25 crore candidates have appeared for the written examination to fill 35,000 vacancies.

RRB NTPC Result 2021: Important details

RRB NTPC Result 2021 will be announced on rrbcdg.gov.in and as well as on other regional websites.

The result release date will be announced in a day or two

The result will be based entirely on the final answer key and the objections raised by the candidates.

RRB NTPC Result 2021 will be prepared based on the normalisation method released by the board.

The normalised score of CBT 1 will be used for shortlisting the candidates for CBT 2.

The recruitment exam was conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols for as many as 35,000 posts.

A candidate must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks to pass the examination. The expected cut off of the general category is likely to stand at 70 to 75 Marks. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for more updates on RRB NTPC Result 2021.

