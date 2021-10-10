Assam TET 2021: Admit cards to release today. Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam TET 2021 admit card is likely to release on October 10 and the examination will be held on October 24.

Assam TET 2021: Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (Assam TET) 2021 admit cards are likely to be released on Sunday (October 10) for the examination that is scheduled for October 24. Once released, candidates who completed the registration process can download their admit cards from the official website of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission-- ssa.assam.gov.in.

The Assam TET admit card will carry important details such as the name of the candidate, centre name, centre code, exam date and time etc. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the Assam TET 2021 admit card to the exam hall, without which anybody will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates must carry their admit card and ID proof to the exam centre for verification purposes.

Assam TET 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. Go to the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ section available on the home page menu. Select the ‘Assam TET 2021 Admit Card’ link available on the home page. Enter credentials such as roll number, user name and password to log in. Check and download Assam TET 2021 admit card and also take a printout for any future reference.

Assam TET 2021: Paper pattern

The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. As per the official notification, a candidate must score a minimum of 60 per cent or 90 marks out of 150 total marks to qualify for the examination. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and other reserved categories will be given a concession of 5 per cent marks as per government norms. The question paper will be in languages such as-- Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, English languages.

