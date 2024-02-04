Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
  5. Jammu: Policeman shoots self dead with service rifle

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Srinagar Published on: February 04, 2024 12:14 IST
Policeman shoots self dead with service rifle
Image Source : INDIA TV Policeman shoots self dead with service rifle

A constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a police station on Sunday. Selection Grade Constable Iqbal Hussain, a resident of Poonch, was found dead with a bullet injury at police station Nowabad in the city late Saturday night, they said.

Prima facie, he used his service weapon to shoot himself, the officials said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

Earlier, a jawan of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) allegedly shot himself dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Pranjal Nath who was posted at the headquarters of CRPF's 112 Battalion located near Chiyanki village of the district. 

In a similar incident, an Army jawan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at a military camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

